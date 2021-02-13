Dayton man convicted in Riverside vehicular homicide could get probation revoked

A Dayton man convicted of vehicular homicide in a 2019 crash that killed his passenger is back in jai, accused of violating the terms of his probation.
Jeffrey Dwayne Goddard, 41, is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Montgomery County Municipal Court’s Eastern Division for a revocation hearing that was scheduled on Friday, court records show.
A bench warrant was issued Jan. 25 for Goddard’s arrest less than three months after his conviction. He was booked Thursday night into the Montgomery County Jail, where he is held without bond.
Goddard was convicted Oct. 13, 2020, of vehicular homicide and negligent homicide after he pleaded no contest to the charges. An 180-day jail sentence was suspended and he was ordered to complete an alcohol and drug assessment and follow through with recommendations in addition to a three-year probation, court records show.
Goddard was the driver of a 2015 Ford Fusion headed south on Harshman Road in Riverside on Oct. 12, 2019, when he attempted to turn left on Arrowrock Avenue and struck a 2006 Toyota Highlander headed north on Harshman Road. The impact forced the Fusion to spin and strike a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze, and a 2016 Subaru Forester headed north on Harshman Avenue crashed into the back of the Cruze, the crash report stated.
Goddard, his passenger and the drivers of the Highlander and Cruze were taken to nearby hospitals. Goddard’s passenger, 80-year-old James Jones of Huber Heights, died eight days later from his injuries, according to documents.
Goddard was determined to be under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash. Also, Riverside police reported finding a camouflage case with a white, rock-like substance later determined to be methamphetamine and a hypodermic needle inside on the driver’s side door of the Fusion, the report stated.