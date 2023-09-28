Moraine man who ruptured girlfriend’s eardrum during beating avoids prison

A Moraine man who ruptured his girlfriend’s eardrum during a beating in June was sentenced this week to up to five years of probation.

Brad Andrew Woolery, 42, was sentenced Wednesday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Wiseman after he pleaded guilty Aug. 30 to felonious assault. If he violates the terms of his probation, his alternate sentence is two to eight, or three to 12 years in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Explore Former Rosa Parks employee charged with assault of young student with autism

Moraine police were dispatched June 24 to a residential neighborhood, where they found a woman waiting at the end of the road who said she was afraid to have police come to the door. The woman “appeared to have swelling, bleeding and redness on her face and ear, ”according to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

The woman told police that her boyfriend Woolery slammed her head into the console of a vehicle while they were on their way home from a bar. He bit her finger after she tried to defend herself, which reportedly led to a significant injury for her. After they got home, she said Woolery hit her multiple times with open hands and fists, as well as boxing her ears that led to deafness, the document stated.

Hospital staff told police she had “a ruptured left eardrum and a fractured left orbital floor along with bite injuries to her left hand,” according to the affidavit.

In addition to probation, Woolery also was ordered to have no contact with the victim in the case, court records show.