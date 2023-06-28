Bond $325K for Moraine man accused of beating girlfriend, boxing her ears

A Moraine man jailed on $325,000 bail is accused of repeatedly beating his girlfriend, rupturing her eardrums and breaking a bone in her eye socket.

Brad Andrew Woolery, 42, was arraigned Tuesday in Kettering Municipal Court. He is next scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on July 5, court records show.

Moraine police responded around 2:30 a.m. Saturday to a domestic violence incident when they found a woman standing down the road from the residence.

“She had called for help and was scared to have the police come to the door,” according to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court. The woman “appeared to have swelling, bleeding and redness on her face and ear.”

The woman said she and her boyfriend, identified as Woolery, were on the way home from a bar when he slammed her head into the console. When she tried to defend herself, she said Woolery bit her finger, causing a significant injury. At home, Woolery continued to hit her with open hands and fists and he boxed her ears, causing deafness, the affidavit stated.

“She advised that she repeatedly tried to leave about six times and she was drug back into the house,” the document read.

She got away from him once he was tired and calm, she said.

Hospital staff determined the woman suffered a ruptured left eardrum and a fractured left orbital floor along with bite injuries to her left hand, the affidavit stated.

Woolery, who was arrested Sunday afternoon, remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.