Moraine sex offender sentenced to 20 years for attempting to engage in online sexual conduct with minors

“Porter made a number of requests for the undercover officer to send nude images,” according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “Porter also sent images of himself in an exposed state. On Valentine’s Day 2021, Porter sent a video of himself engaging in sexual conduct to the agent purporting to be a teenager.”

The incidents happened while Porter was on federal supervision after he served 10 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.