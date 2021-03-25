More charges for mother of 2-year-old who shot himself in Harrison Twp.

Deputies found the boy with a gunshot wound to the chest area. Medics took him to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Another boy in the house who heard the gunshot told deputies that the gun belonged to Howard, according to court records.

“[He] said Allysa was a rapper and she had the gun for protection,” the affidavit read.

During a search of the bedroom, deputies reported they found a Taurus .380 caliber model LCL and suspected drugs.

Howard’s second indictment indicates the drugs found were methamphetamine and clonazolam, which is an anticonvulsant sometimes used to treat panic disorder, in addition to less than five grams of cocaine.

Howard posted bond and is free from the Montgomery County Jail on electronic monitoring.

The 2-year-old boy was last reported to be recovering at Dayton Children’s Hospital.