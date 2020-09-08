Multiple area people killed in Labor Day weekend accidents

OHP said a 2012 Kia Forte was traveling east on I-70 and struck a commercial truck and trailer. The truck and trailer continued east and was not located, the patrol said.

“After striking the commercial truck and trailer, the Kia Forte crossed through the median and struck a 2010 Toyota Rav4 that was westbound on I- 70,” a media release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.

The driver of the Kia Forte, 22-year-old Michael Ruffin-White, and a passenger, Heather Witte, 19 of Fairfield, were pronounced dead at the scene, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The driver of the Toyota RAV4 and a passenger were transported to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the release says.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said speed was a factor in the crash and it’s unknown whether alcohol or drugs were in use. The crash remains under investigation.

On Sunday morning, Dayton Police responded to Tuttle Avenue where they found a single-vehicle crash. One person was killed. The Montgomery County Coroner identified him as 26-year-old Adolfo Payan of Moraine.

The cause of the Tuttle Avenue crash remains under investigation.

Authorities warned the public heading into the weekend to be cautious and warned extra Ohio State patrolmen would be on the roads. During the 2019 Labor Day holiday weekend, there were 12 fatal crashes in Ohio that killed 12 people, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Of those fatalities, seven involved alcohol and/or drugs. Five of those fatalities were people who were unbelted.

In 2020, there have been more fatal crashes investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol than last year. OHP has investigated 777 fatal crashes this year compared to 744 recorded this time in 2019.