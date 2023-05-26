BreakingNews
Champaign County woman sentenced to more than 8 years in prison for role in Jan. 6 insurrection
X

Naked sword-wielding man shot by Dayton police facing charges

Crime & Law
By
30 minutes ago

The man shot by police Wednesday after he charged at an officer with a sword while naked is now facing three felony charges.

David C. Showalter, 34, of Dayton, was charged Friday in Dayton Municipal Court with felonious assault, assault on a police officer and obstructing official business.

Credit: Dayton Police Department

Credit: Dayton Police Department

Officers were dispatched shortly after 5 p.m. to the 1600 block of Suman Avenue off South Smithville Road after multiple callers reported a naked man outside with a large sword.

Dayton Police Department officers Joshua Blankley and John Griffin arrived within three minutes after they were dispatched and encountered the man later identified as Showalter, Chief Kamran Afzal said during a Thursday media briefing at the public safety building.

ExplorePHOTOS: Naked sword-wielding man shot, wounded by police

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Body camera footage shows Showalter running toward an officer with the broadsword.

“Showalter charged at a uniformed Dayton Police officer with the sword raised and attempted to strike the officer with the blade,” an affidavit stated. “During the offense, officers on scene gave Showalter numerous commands to drop the weapon and to cease his actions. … In response to Showalter’s ongoing armed assault, Dayton Police officers discharged their firearms, which successfully halted Showalter’s advance and disarming him.”

ExploreRELATED: Chief: Naked sword-wielding man charges Dayton police, is shot, wounded by 2 officers

Showalter was shot multiple times in the legs and remains at a local hospital.

Officers Blankley and Griffin are on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, which is department policy.

Based on evidence seen on the officers’ body cameras and in the interest of public safety, Afzal said “it seems appropriate” regarding the use of force in this case.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting and the Dayton Police Department also is conducting an internal investigation.

In Other News
1
West Carrollton woman faces charges in fiery OVI crash involving 3...
2
Chief IDs naked man wielding sword, 2 officers who shot, wounded him
3
Pair accused of lying about missing Piqua woman found dead in Shelby...
4
Man gets prison time for Dayton home invasion, impersonating officer
5
Man gets probation in Miami Twp. pedestrian death

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top