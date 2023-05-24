X

Gunfire follows weapons complaint in Dayton

Crime & Law
By
38 minutes ago

A weapons complaint early Wednesday evening was followed by shots fired and a countywide officer needs assistance call in Dayton.

The Dayton Police Department responded shortly after 5 p.m. to the 1600 block of Suman Avenue off South Smithville Road.

Shots were fired after police were dispatched, which led to a countywide “Signal 99″ officer needs assistance call, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

It is not clear whether anyone was shot, nor whether the shots were directed at officers or came from police.

We are working to learn more information and will update this report.

