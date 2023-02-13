Nanny who steals from Tipp City family gets probation

A Troy woman who admitted to stealing from a Tipp City couple while working as a nanny was sentenced Thursday to five years of probation.
Abigayle Zimmerman, 30, pleaded guilty in December to felony theft. She was accused of stealing money and property, including family heirlooms, from the residence in August and September.
Proceeds from the thefts were spent on gambling at casinos, Judge Stacy Wall was told in Miami County Common Pleas Court.
The husband said Zimmerman was a “trusted family member,” but stole jewelry and money, including from a child’s bank. “She slowly and methodically browsed through our closets and drawers,” he said.
Zimmerman apologized to the family for her actions. She provided a check for $41,562 restitution at the court hearing. The full value of some stolen items was not known.
Wall ordered her to complete five years of community control, work a full-time job, complete 80 hours of community service, undergo a mental health assessment, have no contact with the family and stay away from casinos and online gambling.
Wall termed Zimmerman’s behavior “completely egregious.”
“Saying you are sorry isn’t making it,” she said, urging Zimmerman to reveal information on where the pawned heirlooms might be located.
Need help?
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline 24/7 at 1-800-589-9966.
