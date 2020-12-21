New court date set in death of abused Dayton 10-year-old boy

During the hearing, A Dayton police officer and detectives spoke about how they began their investigation and what took place as authorities tried to figure out how Takoda died. Det. Zachary Farkas testified that when McLean was taken downtown for questioning, McLean began making loud noises with a chair from the interview room and force had to be to be used to detain him. McLean’s lip was hurt during the altercation, and he was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

McLean was released within an hour, the detective testified.

Defense attorneys questioned the officers Thursday about their tactics and whether law enforcement followed procedure when they obtained consent to search signatures from Hinze and search warrants from a judge.