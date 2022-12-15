dayton-daily-news logo
NEW DETAILS: Moraine bank robbery suspect demands only a dollar

MORAINE — A West Carrollton man accused of holding up Fifth Third Bank on Wednesday in Moraine reportedly demanded only one dollar and told the teller to push the alarm button.

Alex Joshua Wilson, 24, was charged Thursday in Kettering Municipal Court with one count of robbery.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Wilson is accused of entering the Fifth Third Bank branch around 11:50 a.m. at 1923 W. Dorothy Lane.

“After a conversation with bank teller …, he passed her a note that stated ‘This is a robbery. Give me $1,” according to an affidavit.

The note was handwritten on the back of a deposit slip.

He also told the teller, “You don’t know if I am armed or not so push your alarm button.”

The teller did as instructed and activated the alarm. She also placed a $1 bill on the counter, but Wilson did not take it, according to the affidavit.

Wilson waited inside the bank and surrendered to police when they arrived.

During a police interview, Wilson said he planned the robbery and had stopped at Chipotle next door to use the restroom because he was nervous, the document stated.

Wilson is held in the Montgomery County Jail on $25,000 bail.

