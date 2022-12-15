NEW DETAILS: Moraine bank robbery suspect demands only a dollar

The note was handwritten on the back of a deposit slip.

He also told the teller, “You don’t know if I am armed or not so push your alarm button.”

The teller did as instructed and activated the alarm. She also placed a $1 bill on the counter, but Wilson did not take it, according to the affidavit.

Wilson waited inside the bank and surrendered to police when they arrived.

During a police interview, Wilson said he planned the robbery and had stopped at Chipotle next door to use the restroom because he was nervous, the document stated.

Wilson is held in the Montgomery County Jail on $25,000 bail.