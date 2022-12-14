BreakingNews
Man indicted on murder charges in death of Riverside ex-boyfriend
Fifth Third Bank robber in custody, Moraine police say

Crime & Law
By
35 minutes ago

A suspect who tried to rob a Fifth Third Bank in Moraine is in custody, police said.

The robbery was reported at 12:05 p.m. at the bank at 1923 W. Dorothy Lane.

No injuries were reported, police said.

We are working to learn more about whether the suspect displayed a weapon and whether the robber made it out of the bank with money before being arrested.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

