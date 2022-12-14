Fifth Third Bank robber in custody, Moraine police say

A suspect who tried to rob a Fifth Third Bank in Moraine is in custody, police said.
The robbery was reported at 12:05 p.m. at the bank at 1923 W. Dorothy Lane.
No injuries were reported, police said.
We are working to learn more about whether the suspect displayed a weapon and whether the robber made it out of the bank with money before being arrested.
In Other News
1
Man indicted on murder charges in death of Riverside ex-boyfriend
2
Large police presence after assault report at Dayton high school
3
More charges filed against man accused of damaging cellular towers in...
4
Man indicted, accused of strangling cellmate to death at Warren...
5
Sheriff: Greenville man dealing meth, fentanyl in Troy and Piqua
About the Author