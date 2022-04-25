New details released of Saturday night brawl, stabbing at Kings Island campground

According to a release, police from several jurisdictions responded to the campground in Deerfield Township at 10:45 p.m. on a report of large fight with several injuries, including one stabbing.

Police logs said that initial reports were that as many as 50 people were involved in the fight near the RV part of the camp. One caller told dispatchers their father had been cut in the neck, and police logs later said that broken glass may have been used as a weapon in the fight.