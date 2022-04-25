New details released of Saturday night brawl, stabbing at Kings Island campground

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has released more details of a brawl at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar Saturday night that sent five people to the hospital and led to one arrest.
According to a release, police from several jurisdictions responded to the campground in Deerfield Township at 10:45 p.m. on a report of large fight with several injuries, including one stabbing.
Police logs said that initial reports were that as many as 50 people were involved in the fight near the RV part of the camp. One caller told dispatchers their father had been cut in the neck, and police logs later said that broken glass may have been used as a weapon in the fight.
The sheriff’s office said deputies found one person with a stab wound and non-life-threatening injuries, as well as four others with minor injuries, all of whom were taken to a local hospital to be treated and released.
Deputies arrested Tudor Lazar, of Tukwila, Washington, on suspicion of the stabbing. He was booked into the Warren County Jail and arraigned Monday morning in the Mason Municipal Court on one count of felonious assault.
The incident is still under investigation, the release said, but the sheriff’s office doesn’t believe it will make any more arrests or additional charges.
