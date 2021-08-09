RECORDS: Suspect, victim pointed guns at each other before deadly Jefferson Twp. shooting

The court records say a witness reported that the incident started as Redd “was beating on” his girlfriend and their parents were called to the scene.

The narrative says her mother and his mother arrived at the house but were at first unable to get inside.

“(The witness) said Darnell was holding the door shut while he was still fighting with (his girlfriend),” the narrative says. “Darnell moved away from the door during the incident and Sharise entered the residence with a gun in her hand. (The witness) said Sharise and Darnell were pointing their guns at each other and Darnell fired three shots...”

People embrace outside a home after a person was reported shot Friday afternoon, Aug. 6, 2021, inside the home in the 4900 block of Ericson Avenue in Jefferson Twp. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

The narrative says officials were able to view security camera footage that shows the Russell arriving at the home, holding a black handgun in her right hand and yelling to get inside.

“Sharise is pointing the gun toward the door as she continues to scream,” the narrative says. “Sharise finally enters the door, followed by (the witness) and (Redd’s mother), who had just arrived. Within seconds the gunshots are fired and (the witness) immediately runs outside.”

The court records says the woman was shot twice and one bullet was fatal.

The report says Redd turned himself in at the Dayton Safety Building as authorities were investigating the shooting.

Records say that during an arraignment Monday he was granted release to pre-trial services and was ordered not to have contact with the girlfriend as a condition of bond.