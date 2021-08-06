dayton-daily-news logo
Sheriff: Person of interest in custody after woman shot in Jefferson Twp. home

Crews are investigating after a person was reported shot Friday afternoon, Aug. 6, 2021, inside a home in the 4900 block of Ericson Avenue in Jefferson Twp. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Crews are investigating after a person was reported shot Friday afternoon, Aug. 6, 2021, inside a home in the 4900 block of Ericson Avenue in Jefferson Twp. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Crime & Law | Updated 7 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
Gunshot victim taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A woman suffered life-threatening injures Friday afternoon when she was shot following a domestic violence report, and a person of interest is in custody, Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said.

The shooting was reported around 2:40 p.m. in the 4900 block of Ericson Avenue.

“We were dispatched here on a domestic situation. About a minute and a half later while crews were en route that call was changed to someone has been shot at the scene, “ Streck said. “When we arrived we indeed find that someone had been shot.”

Jefferson Twp. medics were there quickly, and deputies and police from throughout the county, including Dayton began looking for the known suspect, the sheriff said.

“We do believe we have the individual responsible in custody,” Streck said.

The woman who was shot was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.

The sheriff did not say what type of gun was used but that deputies have recovered the weapon.

People embrace outside a home after a person was reported shot Friday afternoon, Aug. 6, 2021, inside the home in the 4900 block of Ericson Avenue in Jefferson Twp. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
People embrace outside a home after a person was reported shot Friday afternoon, Aug. 6, 2021, inside the home in the 4900 block of Ericson Avenue in Jefferson Twp. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

