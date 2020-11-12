Newman sworn into office as Dayton federal judge

People who know Newman also spoke during the ceremony. U.S. District Judge Walter Rice, a longtime federal judge and the person the federal court building is named after in Dayton, said he has known Newman since the late 1980s and said he is the right man for the job.

“He is still the same decent, compassionate person with integrity that he’s always been. And I have great pride in saying this because I know without question that Judge Newman will always be the decent and compassionate person that he is today.”

U.S. District Judge Thomas Rose also said Newman is the right person for judge.

“I’ve grown to respect him. I’ve grown to admire him. And I’ve grown to rely upon him and that admiration is indeed not only due to his diligence and his commitment and his determination in performing his judicial duties and responsibilities, but it is also his total commitment to the Dayton region and Miami Valley community,” Rose said.

Newman was sworn into office by Chief Justice Algenon Marbley. Newman’s wife, Rachel, held the Bible as he took the oath.