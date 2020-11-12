Newman sworn into office as Dayton federal judge

The newest Dayton federal judge was sworn into office Thursday afternoon during a ceremony at the federal courthouse in downtown Dayton.
Michael Newman said during the ceremony that he will be committed to upholding the law and serving the Southern District of Ohio.
“I will do my very best to administer justice fairly every day and to follow the rule of law,” Newman said. “Dayton is a great city and I’m honored to serve here.”
Newman has worked as a magistrate in the federal court building since 2011. He said Dayton is his family’s home.
He was first nominated for federal judge by President Donald Trump on the recommendation of both Ohio Senators Rob Portman (R) and Sherrod Brown (D). He was then approved by the senate judiciary committee and the senate as a whole.
People who know Newman also spoke during the ceremony. U.S. District Judge Walter Rice, a longtime federal judge and the person the federal court building is named after in Dayton, said he has known Newman since the late 1980s and said he is the right man for the job.
“He is still the same decent, compassionate person with integrity that he’s always been. And I have great pride in saying this because I know without question that Judge Newman will always be the decent and compassionate person that he is today.”
U.S. District Judge Thomas Rose also said Newman is the right person for judge.
“I’ve grown to respect him. I’ve grown to admire him. And I’ve grown to rely upon him and that admiration is indeed not only due to his diligence and his commitment and his determination in performing his judicial duties and responsibilities, but it is also his total commitment to the Dayton region and Miami Valley community,” Rose said.
Newman was sworn into office by Chief Justice Algenon Marbley. Newman’s wife, Rachel, held the Bible as he took the oath.