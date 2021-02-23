No charges for man who says he stabbed 2 men in Dayton who were chasing him

There are no longer charges against Zachery G. Fugate after a grand jury ignored the four counts of felonious assault filed Feb. 16 in Dayton Municipal Court. In Ohio, felony charges require a grand jury indictment.

Police and medics were called around 12:30 a.m. Feb. 13 to the 2100 block of East Fourth Street in Dayton on a report of two men who had been stabbed at a party, according to an affidavit.