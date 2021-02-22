No indictment returned against Jane Doe in Harrison Twp. fatal shooting

A no true bill was returned Monday in a Harrison Twp. fatal shooting that resulted in a car crashing into an apartment.
The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said a no true bill returned for a Jane Doe was in connection to the Nov. 10, 2020, shooting death of Nathen Rue. He was shot and killed around 1 p.m. in the 1900 block of Palisades Drive.
Authorities responded and found a blue SUV that had crashed into an apartment building and that the driver had been shot.
A woman told deputies that she was a CCW permit holder and that she shot the driver after he tried to hit her with the SUV, according to the sheriff’s office. Detectives from the sheriff’s office’s Specials Investigation Unit interviewed the woman and released her. Deputies recovered the gun believed to have been used in the shooting.
Detectives also reviewed video of the incident and interviewed multiple witnesses, the sheriff’s office said.