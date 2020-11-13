Man dies following shooting, crash into Harrison Twp. apartment

A man who was shot and drove into a Harrison Twp. apartment building on Tuesday has died from his injuries.
Around 12:56 p.m. Tuesday Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 1900 block of Palisades Drive.
Once on the scene, they found a blue SUV had crashed into an apartment building and that the driver had been shot.
A woman told deputies that she was a CCW permit holder and that shot the driver after he tried to hit her with the SUV, according to the sheriff’s office.
Detectives from the sheriff’s office’s Specials Investigation Unit interviewed the woman and released her. Deputies recovered the gun believed to have been used in the shooting.
Detectives also reviewed video of the incident and interviewed multiple witnesses.
The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate and will present the case to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office for the consideration of charges.