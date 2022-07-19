dayton-daily-news logo
No indictments after state agents fatally shoot Huber Heights man

A 60-year-old Huber Heights man was killed in a shooting involving an officer of the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Ohio Investigative Unit Thursday evening, April 14, 2022, at a Marathon gas station on Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

A 60-year-old Huber Heights man was killed in a shooting involving an officer of the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Ohio Investigative Unit Thursday evening, April 14, 2022, at a Marathon gas station on Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Crime & Law
By
31 minutes ago

No charges will be filed against two state agents involved in the April deadly shooting of a man at a Marathon gas station in Huber Heights.

A Montgomery County grand jury declined to indict the pair from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Ohio Investigative Unit after one agent fatally shot 60-year-old Alonzo Nesby Jr. of Huber Heights and a second man was was wounded by gunfire. Nesby died of his injuries that night at Miami Valley Hospital, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

The shooting was reported at 7:31 p.m. April 14 at the gas station at 7851 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights Police Division records show.

The identities of the agents involved in the shooting have not been released.

Authorities did not explain what led to the deadly shooting. However, 911 calls placed at the scene indicated there were multiple agents.

“We’ve got a shooting,” a man who identified himself as an agent of the Ohio Investigative Unit told a 911 dispatcher. “A male pulled a gun on another and shot him and we’ve got a shooting. We’ve got one guy down.”

The agent said his officers were unmarked and plainclothes, which he asked the dispatcher to relay to responding Huber Height police officers.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations was requested by Huber Heights police to investigate the shooting, said Steve Irwin, spokesman for the state Attorney General’s Office. BCI is a part of the AG’s office.

No officers were injured, and BCI’s crime scene and special investigations units responded, Irwin said.

The BCI on Tuesday afternoon referred questions in the case to the Ohio Department of Public Safety, which late Tuesday afternoon had not yet responded to questions about the shooting and investigation that drew OIU agents to the gas station.

The OIU is made up of plainclothes officers responsible for enforcing the state’s alcohol, tobacco and food stamp fraud laws.

