No indictments after state agents fatally shoot Huber Heights man

“We’ve got a shooting,” a man who identified himself as an agent of the Ohio Investigative Unit told a 911 dispatcher. “A male pulled a gun on another and shot him and we’ve got a shooting. We’ve got one guy down.”

The agent said his officers were unmarked and plainclothes, which he asked the dispatcher to relay to responding Huber Height police officers.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating a shooting that involved agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations was requested by Huber Heights police to investigate the shooting, said Steve Irwin, spokesman for the state Attorney General’s Office. BCI is a part of the AG’s office.

No officers were injured, and BCI’s crime scene and special investigations units responded, Irwin said.

The BCI on Tuesday afternoon referred questions in the case to the Ohio Department of Public Safety, which late Tuesday afternoon had not yet responded to questions about the shooting and investigation that drew OIU agents to the gas station.

The OIU is made up of plainclothes officers responsible for enforcing the state’s alcohol, tobacco and food stamp fraud laws.