Northern Ohio man pleads guilty to Clayton hit-and-run crash that injures 2

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Pensinger was headed north shortly before midnight July 27, 2023, on Westbrook Road when the 1999 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving went off the right side of the road on a curve. The pickup crossed and struck a raised median and hit a 2017 Kia Soul headed northwest on state Route 49 and went off the road, according to a crash report filed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Dayton Post.

The Kia was forced off the right side of the road and struck a traffic sign, the report stated.

Pensinger fled the scene following the crash, according to court records.

Explore At least 3 Thug Riders accused in organized crime ring given pretrial release

A passenger in the Kia, a 33-year-old Trotwood woman, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. The 51-year-old Dayton woman driving the Kia suffered minor injuries and was taken to Kettering Health Dayton, according to the report.

He also could lose his driver’s license for between one and five years.

As part of his plea, a charge of failure to stop after an accident was dismissed.

When Pensinger is sentenced July 1, he also could lose his driver’s license for between one and five years.