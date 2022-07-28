One hospitalized after 911 caller spies person with knife in Dayton

One person was taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing in Dayton.
Emergency crews responded to the 300 block of E. Fairview Avenue at 11:08 p.m. after a caller first reported seeing someone walking around with a knife, followed by a report that somebody had been stabbed, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
Medics took one person to Miami Valley Hospital, dispatchers said. Their condition is currently unknown.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
