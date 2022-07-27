Heavy fire, smoke destroys house in Dayton

Heavy smoke was pouring from a house where flames broke through the roof Wednesday afternoon in Dayton.
Firefighters had to remove boards from the front door after they were called around 2:40 p.m. to the fire in the vacant brick house in the 100 block of Lorenz Avenue, said District Chief Andrew Wiley of the Dayton Fire Department.
Crews searched the first floor but were unable to go upstairs due to the heavy fire and smoke conditions on the second floor and had to pull out.
Then it became a defensive fire with crews trying to protect the homes next to it.
“Once it went through the roof we were able to use our ladder trucks and put it out,” Wiley said.
The house is a total loss.
“We requested an emergency demo so they’re going to come out here and tear it down,” Wiley said.
This did not make the homeowners happy to hear because he said they had plans to fix it up.
About the Author