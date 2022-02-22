One in custody after Dayton pursuit ends with spin-out in Riverside

Police originally reported a vehicle fleeing from officers near East Second Street and Irwin Road at 2:43 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records. The reason for police initially attempting to stop the vehicle is unknown.

Officers pursued the vehicle until it eventually spun out in the grass near the intersection of Airway Road and Harshman Road in Riverside, records said.