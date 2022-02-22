One in custody after Dayton pursuit ends with spin-out in Riverside

One person is in custody after a brief pursuit that started in Dayton and ended with the suspect vehicle spinning out in Riverside.
Police originally reported a vehicle fleeing from officers near East Second Street and Irwin Road at 2:43 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records. The reason for police initially attempting to stop the vehicle is unknown.
Officers pursued the vehicle until it eventually spun out in the grass near the intersection of Airway Road and Harshman Road in Riverside, records said.
The driver jumped out and fled on foot, but officers reported they were in custody at 2:47 p.m.
Our crew reported seeing a vehicle crashed into the Air Force Museum fence, and a Dayton Police Department sergeant at the scene said that there were no injuries.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
