Deputy hit by car released from hospital; suspect shot, condition unknown

During the stop, one of the deputies walked toward the suspect and she put the car in reverse, hitting him, the sheriff said. Witnesses told deputies that the suspect struck the deputy twice before speeding off.

The woman then drove off. The sheriff’s office called Dayton, Vandalia, Butler Twp. and MetroParks police for help while the other deputies stayed at the scene to help the injured deputy. Police found the car and chased it to Interstate 75 until it stopped near Northwoods Boulevard in Vandalia.

Once the chase ended, officers learned the woman was shot and she was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Streck said there’s been a problem recently with stolen vehicles and suspects running from law enforcement.

“For an individual to get shot, for one of my deputies to get run over because of a stolen vehicle is just ridiculous, and we have to figure out what to try to slow some of this stuff down,” he said.

The Dayton Police Department is handling the criminal investigation on Dixie Drive and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the part of the investigation on I-75, Streck said. The sheriff’s office will handle the internal investigation looking at procedures after the criminal investigation concludes.