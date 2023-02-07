X
One in custody after West Chester pursuit ends in Dayton

Crime & Law
By
9 minutes ago

Police confirmed that one person is in custody after a pursuit that started in West Chester ended in Dayton Monday evening.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records, dispatchers were notified of a pursuit out of West Chester coming up Interstate 75 into Montgomery County at 6:52 p.m.

ExploreMan with 30 voyeurism convictions arrested in more women’s restroom peeping cases

The pursuit came to an end on state Route 4 in the area between Valley Street and Stanley Avenue, records said, and a woman was taken into custody.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

