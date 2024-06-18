One of pair accused of luring, robbing man sentenced to prison

One of a pair of people who reportedly lured a man to a house, robbed him at gunpoint, and stole his car has been sentenced.

Darrius L. Woods, 24, was sentenced Monday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Wiseman to five to seven and a half years in prison, followed by two to five years of probation.

Woods received credit for 94 days that he spent in jail as of the day of sentencing, and forfeited a Ruger pistol involved in the robbery. He previously pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery as part of a deal that dismissed several other charges.

Woods was charged in this case along with Jamonae Alisia Foster-Jones, 22, who also entered a plea agreement where she pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery on June 4.

The pair were charged after a man told police that they had lured him to a house in the 4600 block of Midway Avenue at around 10 p.m. on Feb. 11. There, the man said Woods had a handgun, and the pair robbed the man of money and other personal property, according to an affidavit.

Then, the man said Woods and Foster-Jones threatened him and forced him to get into his vehicle, drive to ATMs and try to withdraw money before eventually making the man get out of the vehicle and stealing it, court documents said.

Foster-Jones is scheduled to be sentenced July 3.

