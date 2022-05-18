Oregon District survivor traveling to Buffalo to help victims of mass shooting

“We are coming up on three years and it made it back to Day 1 again,” he said. “And that’s all survivors across the country that have experienced this type of stress. The impact of gun violence never goes away.”

Green said he is frustrated, angry and heartbroken that more families joined a “network that they did not ask to sign up for” and that more hasn’t been done to prevent mass shootings from taking place.

“How many more lives do we have to keep sacrificing for them to understand that we need to do something and it needs to happen now because this weekend was a violent weekend throughout our country,” Green said.

Another survivor, Travis Osborne said while he isn’t impacted psychologically by other mass shootings, he does feel empathy for those whose lives have changed because of the violence.

“It’s tragic and it’s kind of sickening to know that the stuff that happened to me continues to happen in other ways,” he said.

Osborne was shot in his right arm during the Oregon District shooting, shattering his humerus, and doctors had to take an artery from his leg to restore blood flow to his hand. He said he’ll likely never be back to 100% health, but is able to live a “fairly normal life.”

He said he didn’t like people using the Oregon District shooting to further political agendas and still thinks it’s wrong to do. He said changes in the law should be discussed and deliberated and how mental health is handled needs to be examined also.

“The negative politics of it come out and it pushes people further into division and I think it’s a huge problem,” he said.

He said when he hears about a mass shooting, he thinks about what the victims are probably experiencing because that’s his point of view. He said many people here were devastated by the local shooting and the needs of victims suffering from mass shootings should come first.