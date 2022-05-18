BreakingNews
JUST IN: Stolen postal service key ‘unlocks all mailboxes in the Dayton area,’ police say
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Oregon District survivor traveling to Buffalo to help victims of mass shooting

Dion Green places a portrait of his father, Derrick Fudge, on Fifth St. in the Oregon District.

caption arrowCaption
Dion Green places a portrait of his father, Derrick Fudge, on Fifth St. in the Oregon District.

Crime & Law
By
53 minutes ago

A man who watched his father die in the Oregon District mass shooting is traveling to Buffalo this morning to help victims of a mass shooting there.

Dion Green told the Dayton Daily News he left Dayton today to be with victims suffering from the Saturday mass shooting at a supermarket that killed 10 people. The attack is being described by police as racially motivated.

“I just want to be there to be part of a support system and be there to speak to,” Green said. “They might have help out there but from my experience, I rather speak to somebody who’s been through what I’ve been through, it’s more relatable.”

Green was by his Springfield father’s side in the Oregon District when Derrick Fudge became one of the nine victims in the 2019 mass shooting. He said hearing that the Buffalo shooter was wearing body armor and carrying ammunition — like the Oregon District shooter — was traumatizing.

ExploreShooting results in SWAT standoff in Dayton

“It makes my visions come back to the forefront,” Green said.

“We are coming up on three years and it made it back to Day 1 again,” he said. “And that’s all survivors across the country that have experienced this type of stress. The impact of gun violence never goes away.”

Green said he is frustrated, angry and heartbroken that more families joined a “network that they did not ask to sign up for” and that more hasn’t been done to prevent mass shootings from taking place.

“How many more lives do we have to keep sacrificing for them to understand that we need to do something and it needs to happen now because this weekend was a violent weekend throughout our country,” Green said.

Another survivor, Travis Osborne said while he isn’t impacted psychologically by other mass shootings, he does feel empathy for those whose lives have changed because of the violence.

“It’s tragic and it’s kind of sickening to know that the stuff that happened to me continues to happen in other ways,” he said.

Osborne was shot in his right arm during the Oregon District shooting, shattering his humerus, and doctors had to take an artery from his leg to restore blood flow to his hand. He said he’ll likely never be back to 100% health, but is able to live a “fairly normal life.”

He said he didn’t like people using the Oregon District shooting to further political agendas and still thinks it’s wrong to do. He said changes in the law should be discussed and deliberated and how mental health is handled needs to be examined also.

“The negative politics of it come out and it pushes people further into division and I think it’s a huge problem,” he said.

He said when he hears about a mass shooting, he thinks about what the victims are probably experiencing because that’s his point of view. He said many people here were devastated by the local shooting and the needs of victims suffering from mass shootings should come first.

In Other News
1
Shooting results in SWAT standoff in Dayton
2
Former Fairborn schools ROTC coordinator indicted on 83 charges
3
Local law enforcement receives almost $300K in state funds for drug...
4
Preble County man, suspect in home break-in, steals truck after release...
5
New details emerge as son accused in Miami County man’s death

About the Author

Follow Parker Perry on facebookFollow Parker Perry on twitter

Parker Perry is the public safety and criminal justice reporter at the Dayton Daily News.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top