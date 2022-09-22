Perry Twp. man sentenced to at least 19 years in prison in mother’s death, two other cases

The defense argued that because Walter will remain incarcerated for a considerable part, if not the rest, of his life, he has no current or future ability to pay any financial sanctions.

On Feb. 12, 2020, a neighbor found 60-year-old Donna Walter dead inside her home in the 1300 block of Pyrmont Road, where Taylor Walter was living with her. She had been stabbed approximately 30 times with a kitchen knife, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Donna Walter’s sister reportedly asked the neighbor to check on her after she couldn’t be reached by phone or text.

Taylor Walter was arrested in the Englewood Meijer parking lot approximately two hours after his mother’s body was discovered. Perry Twp. police identified Taylor Walter as a suspect at the time, but he was released from jail pending further investigation.

He was indicted on charges in January 2011. At the time of his indictment he was also facing an aggravated possession of drugs charge from an incident on Sept. 3, 2019, and burglary and having weapons while under disability charges from a June 4, 2020 incident, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Taylor Walter was sentenced to 15 years to life in his mother’s death and four years for burglary. The sentences will be served consecutively.

He received concurrent sentences for the aggravated possession of drugs and having weapons while under disability convictions. He will not be eligible for parole until after he’s served at least 19 years, according to he prosecutor’s office.