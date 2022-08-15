Person killed in apparent hit-skip pedestrian strike in Harrison Twp.

A person died Monday who was found unresponsive on the side of the road in Harrison Twp.
The person appeared to be a man approximately 45 to 55 years old, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
Around 7:25 a.m., deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive person on the side of the road in the 3200 block of Philadelphia Drive.
When they arrived, they found a person who appeared to have been hit by a vehicle, according to a press release. The vehicle was not at the scene. The Harrison Twp. Fire Department pronounced the person deceased at the scene.
Deputies are continuing to investigate the incident. We will update this story as more information is available.
In Other News
1
Man charged with murder in stabbing at Dayton apartment
2
Police agencies loosen tattoo policy in effort to recruit, retain...
3
Man who stole $700K from local pet shelter to be sentenced Monday
4
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash in Harrison Twp.
5
Piqua man accused of burning daughter’s face found guilty of child...
About the Author