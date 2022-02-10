Person of interest charged with murder in Dayton shooting

“I don’t know where she’s been shot at, but she’s bleeding out,” the 911 caller said. “You need to come get my friend. She’s bleeding out. She can’t talk; she’s unconscious.”

When officers arrived they found a woman, later identified as Davis, with a gunshot wound, Hall said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It was learned through interviews with witnesses that a male suspect, identified as Quintin Clemons, was known to the victim and had been positively identified as the shooter,” a court affidavit read.

Hall identified Clemons as a person of interest during a media briefing on Tuesday. Clemons was arrested this morning, according to Dayton police.