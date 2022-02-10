Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Person of interest charged with murder in Dayton shooting

Quintin Clemons. Photo courtesy the Dayton Police Department.

caption arrowCaption
Quintin Clemons. Photo courtesy the Dayton Police Department.

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
Updated 15 minutes ago
Suspect taken into custody this morning

A man identified as a person of interest in a deadly shooting in Dayton earlier this week has been charged with murder.

Quintin L. Clemons, 38, of Trotwood, is facing two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and three weapons charges in connection to a shooting in the first block of North Alder Street early Tuesday morning, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger identified the victim as 19-year-old Destiny Davis.

ExploreRELATED: Woman killed in Dayton shooting ID’d; police seek person of interest

Around 1:15 a.m. a woman called 911 and reported her friend had been shot in a possible drive-by shooting, according to dispatch records. Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall later said the investigation revealed the shooting was not a drive-by, but took place while people were outside.

“I don’t know where she’s been shot at, but she’s bleeding out,” the 911 caller said. “You need to come get my friend. She’s bleeding out. She can’t talk; she’s unconscious.”

When officers arrived they found a woman, later identified as Davis, with a gunshot wound, Hall said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

ExploreOhio Legislators pass bills on child crime

“It was learned through interviews with witnesses that a male suspect, identified as Quintin Clemons, was known to the victim and had been positively identified as the shooter,” a court affidavit read.

Hall identified Clemons as a person of interest during a media briefing on Tuesday. Clemons was arrested this morning, according to Dayton police.

In Other News
1
‘Dangerous weapons’ investigation leads to Kettering SWAT call
2
Ohio Legislators pass bills on child crime
3
Piqua man accused of heating knife on stove, burning young daughter’s...
4
Woman killed in Dayton shooting ID’d; police seek person of interest
5
Troy man in 2 high-speed Miami County chases sentenced to prison

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top