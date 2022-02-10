Person of interest charged with murder in Dayton shooting

A man identified as a person of interest in a deadly shooting in Dayton earlier this week has been charged with murder.
Quintin L. Clemons, 38, of Trotwood, is facing two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and three weapons charges in connection to a shooting in the first block of North Alder Street early Tuesday morning, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.
Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger identified the victim as 19-year-old Destiny Davis.
#UPDATE: Quintin Clemons, 38 is in custody for the homicide of Destiny Davis, 19. He was arrested this morning.— Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) February 10, 2022
Charges were approved by Mont. Co. Prosecutor's Office: Murder, Felony Assault, Shooting Over Roadway & Having Weapons Under Disability. https://t.co/bBC7PLSwFN pic.twitter.com/xYPXI5iZxz
Around 1:15 a.m. a woman called 911 and reported her friend had been shot in a possible drive-by shooting, according to dispatch records. Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall later said the investigation revealed the shooting was not a drive-by, but took place while people were outside.
“I don’t know where she’s been shot at, but she’s bleeding out,” the 911 caller said. “You need to come get my friend. She’s bleeding out. She can’t talk; she’s unconscious.”
When officers arrived they found a woman, later identified as Davis, with a gunshot wound, Hall said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
“It was learned through interviews with witnesses that a male suspect, identified as Quintin Clemons, was known to the victim and had been positively identified as the shooter,” a court affidavit read.
Hall identified Clemons as a person of interest during a media briefing on Tuesday. Clemons was arrested this morning, according to Dayton police.
