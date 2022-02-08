Woman hit in drive-by shooting in Dayton

A woman was shot early Tuesday morning in a drive-by shooting in Dayton.
The shooting was reported in the first block of North Alder Street around 1:15 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. The woman was reportedly unconscious.
Further information about the shooting was not available. We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are available.
