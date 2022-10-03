Pike County massacre trial, Week 4: Watch courtroom testimony live

WAVERLY, Ohio — The fourth week of the trial of George Wagner IV is under way today, Oct. 3. Wagner is charged with killing eight people in Pike County in 2016.
Wagner, along with his mother Angela, father George “Billy” Wagner and brother Edward “Jake” Wagner, is accused of shooting and killing the Rhoden family members “execution-style.” The family’s bodies were found on April 22, 2016. He faces eight charges of aggravated murder, along with other charges associated with tampering with evidence, conspiracy and forgery.
The trial really got under way Sept. 12, 2022 after it was delayed one week due to an illness. The first week, jurors were taken to the crime scenes in preparation for testimonies.
It was also paused on Sept. 27 when a juror was ill, but resumed the next day.
Found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.
The trial is the first time a person has faced a jury for the deaths of the Rhoden family six years ago.
Court reconvened today with the defense’s opportunity to cross-examine Chelsea Robinson, the mother of Frankie Rhoden’s oldest child. She opted out of being recorded during her testimony.
