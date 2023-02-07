Piqua man accused of beating 6-year-old son with belt

A Piqua man is accused of beating his 6-year-old son with a belt.
Richard L. York II, 30, pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Monday in Miami County Municipal Court in Troy to one count of felony endangering children.
Piqua police responded Sunday afternoon to a house in the 1000 block of Clark Avenue, where York was arrested.
“This was brought to the attention of our department by a family member, and (the child) did not require medical treatment,” said Deputy Chief Marty Grove of the Piqua Police Department.
York is free on $20,000 bail. No attorney was listed for him, but he is next scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 15.
