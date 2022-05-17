dayton-daily-news logo
Piqua woman sentenced in sexual battery case

TROY – A 24-year-old Piqua woman convicted of sexual battery of a minor was sentenced Tuesday to one year in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life.

Hannah Wood initially was charged with felony rape for allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with a 14-year-old girl she knew in Piqua last Aug. 27-29.

The charge later was amended as part of a plea deal to sexual battery. Wood also faced a felony aggravated possession of drugs charge.

She pleaded guilty to both charges in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

Wood was sentenced by Judge Jeannine Pratt to one year in prison, court costs and restitution of $450 to pay for drug testing by Piqua police.

She was classified as a Tier III sex offender, a designation that will require her to register her address with the sheriff’s office in the county where she lives and works every 90 days for the rest of her life.

