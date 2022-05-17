Bond set at $1.5 million for son in Miami County man’s death

Around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Miami County sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a house in the 6000 block of Myers Road in Newton Twp.

When deputies arrived, they found a man, later identified as David Mayor, unconscious with an apparent stab wound to his chest, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies and Pleasant Hill medics provided life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.