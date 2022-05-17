Bond set at $1.5 million for son in Miami County man’s death

Bond was set at $1.5 million for man charged in his father’s death in Miami County Municipal Court Tuesday morning.
Mark J. Mayor, 47, is facing murder and felonious assault charges, according to court records.
The charges stem from the death of 72-year-old David N. Mayor.
Around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Miami County sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a house in the 6000 block of Myers Road in Newton Twp.
When deputies arrived, they found a man, later identified as David Mayor, unconscious with an apparent stab wound to his chest, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies and Pleasant Hill medics provided life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mark Mayor was taken into custody and is being held in the Miami County Jail.
Miami County sheriff’s detectives are continuing to investigate. The Miami County Coroner’s Office had the remains sent to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.
