Police: 74-year-old suspect planned Butler County robbery; gun, cash recovered

Detective Brandon McCroskey said Mayers had financial issues and after talking with family, she may have been scammed out of “a lot of money.”

According to the police report, when officers arrived at her house, Mayers was with her sister. She said, “I know why you’re here.”

When the officer replied “Why is that?,” Mayers replied, “The bank, AurGroup, I did it.”

Mayers made the statement recorded on the officer’s body camera at 3:06 p.m., less than two hours after the robbery was reported at 1:31 p.m..

Mayers told officers where to find the stolen cash, totaling $568 in a Kroger bag attached to the shift knob and the loaded Colt. 38 caliber revolver under the driver’s seat.

Credit union employees said the robber had two bags, one of which carried a visible gun.

Mayers said she took the license plate off the vehicle before the robbery and threw out a bag, clothing and mask she was wearing. Police were unable to find the clothing after tracking her route of travel after the robbery, which included a trip to Kohl’s to try to return some jeans, according to the police report.

The sister told police Mayers was scammed out of thousands of dollars from someone online, according to the police report. The sister also sent information to detectives about a person she believe persuaded Mayers to send money to.

“This person allegedly told Ann that they are with U.S. Customs,” detectives wrote in the report.

On Sunday in a call from the Butler County Jail, Mayers apologized to her sister, saying she doesn’t know why she did it, according to police. She also stated someone was going to “take their house” because she owes them $65,000.

Mayers was booked into the Butler County Jail and video arraigned in area court Monday, where bond at set at $100,000. She is scheduled to be in county Area II Court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing.