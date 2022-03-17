Hamburger icon
Police: Charges approved in Huber Heights shooting

Timothy W. Jones III. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
31 minutes ago

An 18-year-old man is facing charges after a 15-year-old boy was shot in Huber Heights Sunday evening.

Timothy W. Jones III was charged with having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, assault and carrying a concealed weapon, according to Huber Heights police.

Jones was booked into the Montgomery County Jail Tuesday afternoon, according to jail booking records.

Around 7:45 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 8200 block of Mount Carmel Street on a reported shooting.

A 911 caller said she’d pulled into a parking lot when people brought the teen to her car, according to dispatch records.

“They didn’t see anybody,” she said. “That’s what they’re saying.”

The caller said the teen had been playing basketball with others all day.

Police said a bystander provided first aid while waiting for medics. The teen was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital for further evaluation.

The shooting remains under investigation. We will continue to provide updates as information is available.

