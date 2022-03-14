A juvenile shot in Huber Heights; suspect unknown

Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in the hip Sunday in Huber Heights.
Officers responded to the 8200 block of Mount Carmel Street around 7:45 p.m.
Police found the victim in a parking lot and unsure of where the suspect was, according to a press release.
The juvenile male had gunshot wound to the hip, the release said. A bystander reportedly provided first aid while waiting for medics.
The victim did not see anything happen before the shooting and did not know who shot them, the release said.
The victim was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital for further evaluation. Additional details on his condition were not released.
The investigation is ongoing. We will update this story as we learn more.
