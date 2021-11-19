Woman flees police up I-75, drives Mercedes on rims before crash in Dayton

“She was driving on rims at that point,” he said, which is “very unsafe and very dangerous situation for officers to figure out how to get her to stop because she has no control of the vehicle on the rims.”

Officers in pursuit fell back a bit behind her at that point, when she ran a red light and collided with another car at the Washington and Longworth streets intersection.

There were no injuries but both cars had to be towed. Also, the woman was taken to a local hospital to be checked out before Miami Twp. police take her to the Montgomery County Jail, Root said.

Miami Twp. police are expected to charge her with failing to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, he said.

The OSHP is handling the crash investigation.

“Why she didn’t stop Miami Twp. is still trying to figure out,” Root said.

One factor may have been that she was “possibly driving impaired” and she does not have a valid driver’s license, he said.

We will update this report once we learn new information.