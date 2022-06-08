BreakingNews
Tornado Watch in effect: Intense storms expected this afternoon, evening
Police dog takes down man firing shots in air in Dayton

Dayton police search the car of a man who fired shots into the air Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in the 100 block of Marathon Avenue. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

Crime & Law
A Dayton police dog took down a man firing a gun into the air Wednesday afternoon in Dayton.

Police responded around 1 p.m. to the 100 block of Marathon Avenue on a report of shots fired.

Responding officers found a man who was possibly in the process of firing a weapon, said Sgt. Creigee Coleman of the Dayton Police Department.

1 in custody after shots fired at police in Dayton

“There was no gunfire returned by the officers. This situation ended with the person being apprehended with the use of a K-9,” Coleman said.

A Dayton officer immediately provided first aid to the man’s leg that was injured when the police dog helped take him into custody. Medics also responded, the sergeant said.

Police evidence technicians recovered bullet casings and two guns.

“This person was just indiscriminately firing a weapon in the air, and supposedly while walking the street, according to witnesses,” Coleman said.

No injuries were reported due to gunfire.

The man’s name and what charges he may face has not been released.

