1 in custody after shots fired at police in Dayton

One person was taken into custody late Tuesday after they reportedly shot at police in Dayton.
No injuries were reported, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Around 11 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Lorenz Avenue on a weapons complainant.
The suspect attempted to run and away and then shot at police, according to dispatch records.
The suspect was taken into custody.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.
