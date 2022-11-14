Police: Driver in chase crashes, hides in Miami County clothing store

The driver of a stolen pickup truck involved in a police pursuit Monday morning crashed into a brick wall in downtown Piqua before hiding inside Barclays clothing store, police say.
Police in Sidney were alerted to a stolen Chevrolet pickup through its license plate reading camera system. An officer found the vehicle, which then ran a red light on Michigan Avenue and got onto Interstate 75, according to a release from the Sidney Police Department.
The driver would not stop when the officer attempted to pull it over, initiating a pursuit that eventually headed south into Miami County.
The pickup got off I-75 at state Route 36 and headed towards downtown Piqua. At this point Sidney police said they ended the pursuit due to high speed and reckless driving.
“Shortly after the pursuit was terminated, it was observed that the truck, a 2015 blue Chevy, had crashed into a brick wall and some trees at Spring Street and Ash Street,” the release stated.
Witnesses told police which way the driver was running, and other people in the area were able to help with the suspect’s whereabouts.
The driver, later identified as 23-year-old Thomas A. Mason, was arrested inside the clothing store at 318 N. Main St. in Piqua.
Mason is facing one count of receiving stolen property, a felony, with further charges pending, Sidney police said.
