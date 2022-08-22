dayton-daily-news logo
Police find man’s body while investigating suspicious vehicle complaint in Trotwood

Police found a man’s body Sunday near a Trotwood apartment complex while investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Officers responded to Shiloh Court Apartments off Shiloh Springs Road after a resident notified police on an unoccupied suspicious vehicle, according to the Trotwood Police Department.

ExploreMissing man’s ‘badly decomposed’ body was found in Dayton garage

Investigators saw blood in and around the vehicle and found the deceased man after searching the surrounding area, according to a press release.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information should call Miami Valley CrimeStoppers at 937-333-STOP (7867) or visit www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com to submit a tip. People can also call Detective Watson at 937-854-3988 or email nwatson@trotwood.org.

We will update this story as more information is available.

