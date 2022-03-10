Man shot in the arm in Dayton

A man was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after he was shot in the arm in Dayton, according to police dispatchers.
The shooting was reported at 2:48 a.m. in the 3500 block Merrimac Avenue. The shooting took place at a different location, but it wasn’t clear where it happened, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.
