Police investigating near Sugarcreek MetroPark in connection to missing Centerville man

Emergency vehicles can be seen parked off of Wilmington Dayton Pike near East Centerville Station Road.
Emergency vehicles can be seen parked off of Wilmington Dayton Pike near East Centerville Station Road.

Crime & Law
By , Dayton Daily News
36 minutes ago

Centerville police and other agencies are investigating near Sugarcreek MetroPark in connection to a missing man.

Emergency vehicles can be seen parked off of Wilmington Dayton Pike near East Centerville Station Road. Centerville Police Officer John Davis said that the police activity is in connection to missing adult Akil Hughes.

Davis said more information would be released at a later time.

Hughes, 21, was last seen around 10 a.m. Wednesday when he left his Penridge Drive residence to take a walk. His last known contact was a text message sent around 10:56 a.m. Wednesday, according to police. He has not been in touch with family, friends or his employer since.

On Saturday, police said that they are asking the public in the area of Wilmington Pike and Station Road to review any available video from Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. They reported that they received citizens’ tips and tracked him to the area and are trying to determine which direction he may have gone from there.

