Police investigating shots fired at short-term rental property in Dayton Sunday

Police are investigating after gunshots were reported early Sunday morning at a home being used for short-term rental in Dayton’s South Park neighborhood.

According to the Dayton Police Department, the shorts were reported sometime after 2:20 a.m. in the 500 block of Oak Street.

A police incident report said that “numerous” police crews responded to the house.

911 callers told police that there was a party at the house, and someone driving by the house shot about six times.

Police said that there is no indication anyone was injured or shot, though the incident report said that windows were broken on a sedan.

In a post on a Facebook group for Historic South Park, a woman who said she and her husband own the house wrote that there were several bullet holes in the house as well as a neighbor’s car. She said that there should have only been two people at the house overnight.