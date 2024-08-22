Police: Man records sex acts with 15-year-old girl in Dayton, threatens to kill her

Dayton police began an investigation July 16 after a 15-year-old girl reported that she had sex several times with Moreland and that he later threatened to release videos of them having sex and also threatened to kill her, according to an affidavit.

The girl reported that she has seen Moreland with a handgun and that he has played with the gun while drunk, the affidavit stated.

Police obtained a warrant and on July 18 searched Moreland’s residence in the 500 block of Pierce Street. Officers recovered his cellphone, which reportedly contained two videos of sex acts depicting Moreland’s accuser, according to court records.

Moreland is held in the Montgomery County Jail. JEN BALDUF, STAFF WRITER