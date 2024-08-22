BreakingNews
Police: Man records sex acts with 15-year-old girl in Dayton, threatens to kill her

A Dayton man is accused of recording sex acts with a teen girl and later making threats to kill her and to share the videos.

Steven McArthur Moreland Jr., 21, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Dayton Municipal Court for five counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and one misdemeanor count of aggravated menacing.

Dayton police began an investigation July 16 after a 15-year-old girl reported that she had sex several times with Moreland and that he later threatened to release videos of them having sex and also threatened to kill her, according to an affidavit.

The girl reported that she has seen Moreland with a handgun and that he has played with the gun while drunk, the affidavit stated.

Police obtained a warrant and on July 18 searched Moreland’s residence in the 500 block of Pierce Street. Officers recovered his cellphone, which reportedly contained two videos of sex acts depicting Moreland’s accuser, according to court records.

Moreland is held in the Montgomery County Jail. JEN BALDUF, STAFF WRITER

