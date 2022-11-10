dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton police partner with auto servicers on catalytic converter theft prevention

Crime & Law
By
57 minutes ago

Dayton police are partnering with some area car servicers to provide CatGuard catalytic converter labels.

According to Lt. Mark Ponichtera, the label is etched onto your catalytic converter and registered via QR code so that, in the case of theft, police can identify where the converter came from.

The lieutenant said that there has been a nation-wide “explosion” of catalytic converter thefts due to the precious metals inside them, but it has been difficult to make prosecutions stick because they can’t tell for sure who the converters belong to.

He also said they planned to introduce legislation to the Dayton City Commission to label catalytic converters that has been defaced, such as if the etched-on label has been ground off, as contraband, and unable to be sold within the city.

Ultimately, Ponichtera said police hoped to have automakers imprint vehicle identification numbers on the converters from the factory.

For now, though, he said police are partnering with a few car service providers and using money from the city of Dayton to provide the labels for free when Dayton residents or those with Dayton businesses take their vehicles in for another service like a car repair, oil change, etc.

Participating servicers include Carroll-Wuertz Tire Company, Reichard GMC, Champion Auto-Truck-Fleet, certain Grismer Tire and Auto Service locations and White Allen car dealerships.

In Other News
1
‘Death penalty on table:’ Man indicted in Butler Twp. quadruple...
2
Dayton man sentenced to 8 years connected to car, gun theft
3
Man indicted in Halloween attack of parents in Kettering
4
Pike County murder trial: Prosecution rests after playing final wiretap...
5
Dayton man pleads no contest in baseball bat attack

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top