Large police presence at DMAX plant in Moraine after reported shooting
Updated 16 minutes ago

Police have responded to the DMAX Ltd. plant at 3100 Dryden Road in Moraine for a reported shooting.

There is a large police presence outside the plant and what appear to be employees in the parking lot.

An area of Northlawn Avenue is taped off, with blood and clothes visible in the cordoned-off area.

DMAX, a 60/40 joint venture between General Motors and Isuzu Motors, manufactures Duramax 6.6L Turbo Diesel engines that power heavy-duty Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks at the Moraine plant. It’s one of the largest employers in the area, with more than 800 workers.

It has built engines in Moraine since 1999.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

